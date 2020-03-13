Kelly, Robert Raymond SERVICES Friday, March 13, at 1:30pm at Lutheran Church of the Master, West Campus, 1200 N 181 Street. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials to Autism Action Partnership. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

