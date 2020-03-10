Kelly, Robert R. June 30, 1947 - March 7, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Charlene Kelly and brother, Ronald Kelly. Survived by sons, Sean (Katherine) Kelly and Kevin Kelly; grandsons, Carson and Caden Kelly; nieces and nephews. SERVICES Friday, March 13, at 1:30pm at Lutheran Church of the Master, West Campus, 1200 N 181 Street. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery. VISITATION will be held at the Pacific Street Chapel on Thursday March 12 from 4pm - 7pm. Memorials to Autism Action Partnership. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

