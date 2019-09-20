Kelly, Pearl Lee

Kelly, Pearl Lee January 14, 1943 - September 15, 2019 Pearl Lee Kelly, age 76, of Omaha, NE, passed away on September 15th. She was born on January 14, 1943 in Silver City, MS to Edward and Rosa Lee (Chapman) Wolf. VISITATION: 4-6pm Sunday, September 22nd, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, September 23rd, also at the mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.