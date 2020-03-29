Kelly, Patricia

Kelly, Patricia Age 89 - March 26, 2020 Survived by children: Linda and Alan Dane, and Bonnie and Bob Peterson all of Omaha, Julie and Jim Thrasher of Buckeye AZ, Steve and Felicia Bolton of Palm Harbor, FL; and daughter-in-law Penny Bolton of Dunlap, IA. VISITATION will be from 11am-1pm Monday, prior to the Private Funeral Service. Private Funeral Service will be at 2pm Monday, March 30, all at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dunlap Fire & Rescue, or the Dunlap Specialty Care Center. FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Dunlap, Iowa 712-647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com

