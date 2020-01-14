Kelly, Marlene G. October 7, 1938 - January 11, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by parents: Harvey and Dorothy Martin. Survived by her husband of 60 years Martin Kelly; children: Patti (Tim) Thoma, Mike (Brenda) Kelly, Kevin Kelly, Peggy Kelly-Nieland, and Kathy Kelly; grandchildren: Brandi (Cameron), Katelyn, Alex, Brian (Jordan), Jessica, Kayd, Karsynn, Brantz, Tyler, Cory, and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Addison, Jesslynn, Cameron, Jr., and Harper; siblings, Kathy (Mike) Wiese, and Dennis (Barb) Martin; and a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday 5-7pm, with ROSARY at 7pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Thursday, January 16, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 114th & Fort St, Omaha. Private Burial in Calvary Cemetery Omaha. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

