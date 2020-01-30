Kelly, Charles M. January 22, 1935 - January 27, 2020 Charles "Bud" Kelly 85, of Omaha, NE passed away on January 27, 2020. Bud was a proud and dedicated father, whose passion for family was immense. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Marion of 59 years, a loving father to his six children, a proud grandfather and great grandfather. Bud graduated from Gibbon High School and Kearney State College. He was a successful businessman employed for many years as a bond underwriter retiring from the firm of Kirkpatrick Pettis. Survivors include wife, Marion; daughters: Eva Van Lent (James), Katie Kelly (Steve Sylvester), Kristi Kelly, Theresa Lower (Robert) and Margaret "Peg" Simon (Mark); son, Sean Kelly (Jamie); sister, Barbara Lambrecht; brother, Robert Kelly; eleven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Bud was preceded in death by parents, William and Gertrude Kelly; sister, Lucille Rabe; and grandson, Bud Lower. Bud had many friends who loved him, and he loved dearly. Bud loved fishing, attending sporting events, antique cars, and woodworking. Bud enjoyed celebrating life and those who knew Bud enjoyed his stories. Family will receive friends Friday, January 31st from 6pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, February 1st, 10am, St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St.) Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

