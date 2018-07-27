Kellogg, Walter W. Jul 4, 1955 - Jul 4, 2018 MEMORIAL SERVICE at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2426 Grant St., at 1pm on Saturday, July 28. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St 402-505-9260 goodshepherdfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.