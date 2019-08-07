Kelley, Shirley Ann

Kelley, Shirley Ann Age 76 Survived by daughters, Shawn Kelley, Sheri Costanzo (Louie), Shaena Wagner (Steve); grandchildren, Jayden Wagner, Anthony Costanzo, Kelley Costanzo (Kyli), and Irish Mills; great-grandchildren, Ryder, Reagan, Gabriel, Trace, Lia; brother, Jim Appleby (Lois). SERVICES will be held on Friday at Braman Mortuary at 6505 S. 144th St. Omaha, NE 68137 at 1pm.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.