Kelley, Eugene O. March 25, 1929 - March 9, 2020 Preceded by parents: Luvolia and Belle Kelley; sisters, Frances and Cindy; brother, Wilbert. Survived by wife, Betty S. Hutmaker; son, Jesse Hutmaker (Elizabeth Lilly); host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. SERVICE: 10am Friday, March 13, 2020, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Harper's Hope Cancer Survivorship Program at Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

