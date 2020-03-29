Kelley, Cheryl Helen Age 64 Preceded in death by husband, Larry Kelley. Survived by daughters, Margo Kelley, and Jenny (Paul) Miller; sons, Robert Kelley, Donovan (Anne) Kelley and Jeffery Kelley; many grandchildren; sister, Linda (Larry) Anderson; brother, Christie Slade. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

