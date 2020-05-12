Keller, Ronald F.

Keller, Ronald F. August 2, 1943 - May 9, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Clara Keller; spouse, Sharon Keller. Survived by children, Baron Keller and Ronda (Scott) Vencil; siblings, Roger (Nina) Keller, Susan (Wes) McGinnis, Randy (Wanda) Keller, Fred (Paula) Keller; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude or No Kill Animal Shelters. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE. Interment: Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE AT A LATER DATE. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

