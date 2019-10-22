Keller, Lloyd E. December 21, 1931 - October 19, 2019 Age 87 died at the Lighthouse at Lakeside in Omaha due to complications following a stroke. Lloyd was born on December 21, 1931 on the family farm in Morse Bluff, Nebraska to parents, Amiel Edward Keller and Eva Jane (LeGrande) Keller. He attended Morse Bluff High School and graduated from North Bend High School in 1949. He met Janet Haun at Boys and Girls State in Lincoln and the two were married on June 6, 1953. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from UNL and a Masters in Atomic Physics from Creighton University. He was a captain in the U.S. Air Force, an engineer at Kodak and General Electric in New York, an engineer at the Hallam Nuclear Power Facility near Lincoln, NE and Project Engineer for OPPD's Fort Calhoun Nuclear Power Station. He served as president of the National Society of Professional Engineers and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and in 2012 he received an award for completing more than 50 years of service in the Serra Club of Omaha where he served as president and in many other positions. A member of Mensa and the Triple Nine Society, he also developed a solution to the Rubik's Cube and published an instruction book. He owned his own computer business, Custom Data Systems, Inc. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Carol (Haun) Keller; son, Rev. Daniel Ellwood Keller; brother, Dale Keller; parents, Amiel Edward Keller and Eva Jane (LeGrand) Keller. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Marie (Keller) Lee and Richard Dean Lee of Elkhorn, NE; son and daughter-in-law, Gregory Lloyd Keller and Lorena Pulgarin-Keller; four grandchildren: Joshua Daniel Lee, Jacob Richard Lee, Johan Alejandro Keller, and Elise Nicole Keller. VISITATION begins on Thursday, October 24th at 5:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 25th at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive, with VISITATION from 10am to 10:30am. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Autism Family Network and St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
