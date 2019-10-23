Keller, Lloyd E. December 21, 1931 - October 19, 2019 Age 87 died at the Lighthouse at Lakeside in Omaha due to complications following a stroke. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Carol (Haun) Keller; son, Rev. Daniel Ellwood Keller; brother, Dale Keller; parents, Amiel Edward Keller and Eva Jane (LeGrand) Keller. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Marie (Keller) Lee and Richard Dean Lee of Elkhorn, NE; son and daughter-in-law, Gregory Lloyd Keller and Lorena Pulgarin-Keller; four grandchildren: Joshua Daniel Lee, Jacob Richard Lee, Johan Alejandro Keller, and Elise Nicole Keller. VISITATION begins on Thursday, October 24th at 5:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 25th at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive, with VISITATION from 10am to 10:30am. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery; military rites by Benson VFW Post 2503. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Autism Family Network and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

