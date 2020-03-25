Keller, Doris Elaine

Keller, Doris Elaine June 17, 1954 - March 21, 2020 Survived in love and laughter by numerous friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Keller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.