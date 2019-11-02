Kelderman, Roger D. June 2, 1953 - November 1, 2019 Survived by wife of 47 years, Colleen; children: Melissa, Chad, Jacki, Marie; 13 grandchildren. VISITATION: Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, from 6-8pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION OF ROGER'S LIFE: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at 10am, at FaithWestwood U.M.C. (4814 Oaks Ln.) Interment: Voss-Mohr Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

