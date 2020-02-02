Kelberlau, Wallace C. "Wally" Age 91 Scribner, NE. Survived by children: Ken (Julie) Kelberlau of North Bend NE, Nancy (Tim) Kean of Papillion NE, Robert (Shirley) Kelberlau of Norfolk NE, and Don (Liz) Kelberlau of Parker, CO; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Beverly) Kelberlau of Fremont, NE; and sister-in-law, Betty McDonald of Faribault, MN. FUNERAL: 10:30am Saturday at St. John's Ridgeley Lutheran Church southwest of Scribner. Burial in Trinity Cemetery. Memorials to Trinity Cemetery Association, St. John's Ridgeley Lutheran Church or the Hooper Care Center. VISITATION with the family Friday at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel from 4-8pm. LUDVIGSEN'S SCRIBNER FUNERAL CHAPEL 509 Main St., Scribner, NE 402-664-2732 Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com

