Kelberg, Naomi “Miss Betty” July 12, 1924 – February 25, 2020 Survived by son, Larry Kelberg; special partner, Stephanie Cohen; and grandson, Matthew Kelberg. She is preceded in death by husband, Frank Kelberg, and daughter, Helen Kelberg. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, February 27, 11am at Beth El Cemetery. Lunch will follow at the Rose Blumkin Home. The family will receive guests on Thursday at 7pm, at the home of Larry and Stephanie Kelberg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in her honor to the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Naomi Kelberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.