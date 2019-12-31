Keithley, Claren D. Age 78 Claren D. Keithley passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home in Brandon, South Dakota, surrounded by his beloved family. Survived by wife Pam, Brandon, SD; son, David (Marcy) Keithley, Mankato, MN; daughter, Sherri (Jeff) Fisher, Lakeville, MN; grandchildren, MacKenzie Keithley, Savannah Keithley, Bailey Fisher, Chloe Fisher; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Wolff; sister, Shirley Ledbetter, Bossier City, LA; and a host of additional relatives and friends. MEMORIAL: Saturday, Jan. 4, 11am, Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn. With family beginning at 9am Saturday. Burial of ashes: Nemaha Cemetery. Memorials: Brandon Valley (South Dakota) Volunteer Fire Department. Hemmingsen Funeral Home 801 S Street | Auburn, NE | 402-274-3631
Keithley, Claren D.
To send flowers to the family of Claren Keithley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 4
Family Greeting Friends
Saturday, January 4, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
Hemmingsen Funeral Home
801 'S' Street
Auburn, NE 68305
801 'S' Street
Auburn, NE 68305
Guaranteed delivery before Claren's Family Greeting Friends begins.
Jan 4
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Hemmingsen Funeral Home
801 'S' Street
Auburn, NE 68305
801 'S' Street
Auburn, NE 68305
Guaranteed delivery before Claren's Memorial Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.