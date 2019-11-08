Keiter, Jacob Frank

Keiter, Jacob Frank April 5, 1933 - November 5, 2019 Jacob Frank Keiter, age 86, of Hartington, NE, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, after being in an auto accident on Monday. Jacob was born on April 5, 1933 to Frank and Katherine (Sohm) Keiter in Hartington, NE. He graduated from the eighth grade at Holy Trinity in Hartington. Jacob began farming with his dad and brother, Tony, and continued to farm for the rest of his life. Jacob raised grain, livestock and even milked cows when he was first married. He married Darlene Berneice Fischer on April 3, 1961 in Hartington, NE. Jacob also drove a truck for Fischer Brothers for many years. Jacob was married for 58 years and for 56 years he and Darlene held an hour of perpetual adoration at Holy Trinity church on Friday nights at 10pm, rarely ever missing. His farming equipment was red and he loved to drive his Ford pickup. Maggie, his dog, was at his side constantly, even riding in the truck with him. Jacob is survived by his wife, Darlene, of Hartington; two sons, Rev. Jim Keiter of Fordyce, NE; Ken (Kayla) Keiter of Hartington; three grandchildren, Judd (Lauren) Keiter, Kendra and Kinzey Keiter; one great-granddaughter, Joanna; brother, Anthony (Tony) Keiter of Hartington; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and Fischer in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mary Frances Keiter, Theresa Keiter, and Catherine (Ralph) Dierks. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:30am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with Archbishop George Lucas presiding and Rev. Jim Keiter and Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Pallbearers will be Larry Keiter, Scott Keiter, Nick Armentrout, Matt Armentrout, Jerry Fischer and Michael Fischer. Burial will be at St. Michael's cemetery in Hartington. VISITATION will be on Friday, at church, from 5-8pm, with a Vigil service at 7pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday one hour prior to services. WINTZ FUNERAL HOME Hartington, NE | 402-254-6547 | wintzrayfuneralhome.com

