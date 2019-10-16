Keiser, LaVona A.

Keiser, LaVona A. January 10, 1927 - October 13, 2019 Age 92 of Ashland, NE. Survived by her sons, Steve (Cheryl) Keiser of Johnston, IA and Tim Keiser of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Joseph Keiser of Johnston, IA and Gena (Lerry) Chapman of New Braunfels, TX; great-grandchildren, Phillip Wells, Kathryn Fellwock and Julianna Salah. She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Keiser; parents, William and Rosa Nissen; brothers, Duane Nissen and Verner Nissen. FUNERAL SERVICE, Friday, October 18, 2019, 10:30am at American Lutheran Church, 1941 Silver St. Ashland, NE. VISITATION Thursday, October 17, 2019, 5-7pm at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. Interment at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE. Memorials to American Lutheran Church, Ashland, NE. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

