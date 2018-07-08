Keenan, Gail Patricia Age 70 Panora, IA. Passed away on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Mercy Hospice House in Johnston, IA. Gail was born on December 14, 1947 to Milt and Mariam (Fricke) Allen in Omaha. She attended school in Omaha and graduated from Omaha Benson in 1966. She then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Following college, she married the love of her life, Michael Keenan, on January 9, 1971 in Omaha. The couple resided in Beaverdale, IA where they raised their family together. Gail worked as a Merchandiser for Timex Corporation before retiring in 2016. She was truly a jack-of-all-trades, and was an excellent cook, sewing, carpentry, building design, interior design, and a loving wife, and mother. Those left to cherish her loving memory are her husband Michael Keenan of Panora; daughters: Jennifer Keenan of Des Moines IA, and Kathleen Keenan of Dubuque, IA; sister, Christine (Roy) Mockelstrom of Omaha; brothers: James Allen of New York City NY, and Jeff Allen of Omaha; brother-in-law, Tom (Linda) Keenan of Okoboji, IA; nephews, Damian Juadegis, and Scott Fisher; nieces, Laura (Max) Monclair, and Chelsea Harvey; and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandmother Mimi; mother-in-law Lucile Keenan; and sister Virginia Warner. Gail's family would like to Thank the Mercy Hospice staff and the Mercy Hospice House staff for the wonderful care they provided to Gail. May God bless you all. Per her wishes there will be No Service. Celebrate Life Iowa has been entrusted with the Cremation care of Gail. Fredregill Funeral & Cremation Care Baxter, Polk City, Zearing - IA 641-227-3403
