Keeler, Warren W. 1923-2019 Warren Watson Keeler, an architect who specialized in commercial and public buildings, died on December 16, 2019, in Omaha. A native of Emporia, KS he was born on April 7, 1923 to Charley C. and Emily (Widby) Keeler. Warren married his High School sweetheart, Peggy Jean Wells, on March 13, 1944 in Emporia. He attended Emporia State University for a short time before entering the U.S. Navy and serving in the Naval Air Corps from 1942- 1945. Upon discharge, Warren enrolled at Kansas State University on the G.I. Bill. He graduated in 1950 and began his architecture career in Omaha with Steele Sandham & Steele. In 1952, Warren joined Kirkham Michael & Associates, rising to Chief Architect and Vice President. In 1968, he created Warren Keeler & Associates, later Keeler Raynor & Associates, in Bellevue. His work is seen in numerous projects locally and regionally, including the Bellevue Public Library (1975), Bellevue's historic First Presbyterian Church (1974 restoration), and Immanuel Lutheran Church (1979 reconstruction), for which he won an AIA Nebraska design award. In 1977, the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce awarded him its highest honor, the Harlan Lewis Memorial Award, for Distinguished Service to his community. Warren's civic involvement during his 35 years in Bellevue included the Bellevue School Board and Parent-Teacher Association, Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis Club, and Bellevue Jaycees. He served on the Fontenelle Forest board, was President of the Bellevue Chamber, chaired the Sarpy County Republican Committee, and sat on the Governor's Judicial Nominating Commission. In 1985, Warren and Peggy relocated to Colorado Springs, CO where he ran his own firm until 1997. In semi-retirement, Warren traveled Colorado specifying modifications of U.S. Post Offices in compliance with the American Disabilities Act. Spring of 1997 brought a move to Guffey, CO to be closer to their daughter during retirement. They returned to Omaha, where their eldest son lives, in December 2015. Peggy died on May 3, 2016. The couple had been married for 72 years. Warren was a licensed pilot and a lifelong member of the K-State Alumni Association. He enjoyed golf, bridge, genealogy, reading, and televised sports, and will be remembered for his quick wit, easy-going manner and love of milk shakes and popcorn. Warren and Peggy are survived by their children and spouses: Kurt Keeler and Chris Christen of Omaha, Mark Keeler and Mary Beth Walsh of Carlsbad CA, and Lisa and Randy Walbye of Guffey, CO; five grandchildren and their families: Scott W. Keeler of San Diego CA, Kirche Harman of Amana IA, Sean Keeler of Apple Valley MN, and Farrah Lane of Santee, CA; step-granddaughter Kara Sperduto of San Diego; and 10 great-grandchildren. A Private Inurnment is planned at Omaha National Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Heafey, Hoffman, Dworak, Cutler Mortuaries. Memorials are suggested to Fontenelle Forest.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.