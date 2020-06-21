Keeler, Donel Eugene April 12, 1952 - June 18, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, June 20, at 1pm at Kremer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, SD. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.