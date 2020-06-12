Keegan, Michael J.

Keegan, Michael J. November 21, 1940 - June 9, 2020 Preceded in death by, parents, Tom and Mary; brother, Tom; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Clare Fahey. Survived by, wife, Mary Ann; children, Kelly (Regina), Kevin (Melissa), Kerry Ahl (Derek); grandchildren, Connor, Cory, Morgan, Kalen, Rex, Davis, Londyn, Tommy and Sammy; many other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends. WAKE SERVICE: Sunday, June 14th, 6pm, West Center Chapel with visitation from 4-6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 15th, 11am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family, HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

