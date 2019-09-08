Kee, William E.

Kee, William E. November 17, 1947 - September 5, 2019 Age 71, of Omaha. Survived by wife of 31 years, Debbie Kee; siblings: Patty, Jim, Bonnie, Betty, Joann, Sharon, and Lois; sister-in-law, Joyce; and grand-nephews, Devron and Rex. CELEBRATION of BILL'S LIFE: Wednesday, September 11, at 12:30pm, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service, all at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. To leave condolences and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

