Kee, Eugene L.

Kee, Eugene L. September 13, 1930 - July 6, 2020 Survived by wife, Mary K.; children: Sandra Randel (Bill), Gerald Kee, Glenn Kee (Lisa), Lorri Grace, Martin Kee (Tammy) and Patrick Kee (Mary); sisters, Ann Steinbreck and Marlene Peck; brothers: Gary Kee (Lorna), John Kee (Jerry) and Loren Kee (Janice); sister-in-law, Edna Kee; nieces and nephews. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, July 8th from 9am to 10am, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: at 10am. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Kee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.