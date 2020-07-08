Kee, Eugene L. September 13, 1930 - July 6, 2020 Survived by wife, Mary K.; children: Sandra Randall (Bill), Gerald Kee, Glenn Kee (Lisa), Lorri Grace, Martin Kee (Tammy) and Patrick Kee (Mary); ten grandchildren: Jessica, Michelle, William, Hannah, Madalyn, Justin, Hubert, Tommy, Sarah and Maggie, great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Steinbrueck and Marlene Peck; brothers: Gary Kee (Lorna), John Kee (Jerry) and Loren Kee (Janice); sister-in-law, Edna Kee; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, William and Anna; and siblings: Mildred, William, Ruth, Helen, Beatrice, Luella, Loyal, Maxine and Norman. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, July 8th from 9am to 10am, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: at 10am. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery with military honors by So. Omaha American Legion Post 331. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association or St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Mass or the Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

