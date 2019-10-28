Keating, Patrick G.

Keating, Patrick G. October 2, 1959 - October 26, 2019 Lifelong Omaha resident. Preceded in death by parents, William J. and Ruth Grace Keating; brother, William J. Keating Jr.; and brother-in-law, Paul F. Keller. He is survived by his loving wife, Jill; three beloved sons: Sean, Conor, and Brogan; sisters, Deborah J. Keating, and Rebecca Keating-Leffler (Steve); brothers-in-law, Michael Degan (Jaime), and Jeff Degan; mother-in-law, Carol Degan; nephews, Matthew Burns (Allison), and Collin Degan; and nieces Chloe and Clare Degan. VISITATION: Tuesday 6-7:30pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, with ROSARY at 7:30pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Keating children education fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

