Keating, Bob Age 60 Bob Keating passed away Thursday at his home in Wayne, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6pm, with a 6pm Vigil Service, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wayne. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne. HASEMANN FUNERAL HOMES 302 N. Lincoln St. Wayne, NE 68787 (402) 375-3100 hasemannfuneralhome.com

