Kean, Thomas F. "Tom" Sep 16, 1935 - Jul 24, 2018 Age 82. Tom was born in Sabetha, KS and grew up in Dawson, NE. He was a newspaper man for many years and also worked in real estate at Richter Real Estate and NP Dodge. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Ilene; brother, Gerald Kean; sisters, Elaine Arington and Bernice Walston; brother-in-law, Lawrence Petrashek. Survived by wife of 60 years Joan; children, Brian Kean (Christine), Terry Kean ( Taryn) , Cathy Hula (Paul); grandchildren Brian, Jennifer, Johnny and Ann Hula, Michael, Patrick, Mary, Stephen, Sean, and Bridget Kean; sister, Kathleen Petrashek; brother, Larry Kean (Tommie); nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. VISITATION: Friday, July 27, 2018, 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, 2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE 68005. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 28, 2018, 10am at St. Peter Catholic, 2706 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE 68105. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery, Tuesday July 31, 2018, 9am. Military Honors by American Legion Post #331. For memorials the family prefers Masses. Bellevue Memorial Chapel Heafey-Hoffmann- Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St Bellevue 402-291-5000 WWW.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.