Kean, Thomas F. "Tom" Sep 16, 1935 - Jul 24, 2018 Age 82. Tom was born in Sabetha, KS and grew up in Dawson, NE. He was a newspaper man for many years and also worked in real estate at Richter Real Estate and NP Dodge. Preceded in death by parents Thomas and Ilene, brother Gerald Kean, sisters Elaine Arington and Bernice Walston, brother-in-law Lawrence Petrashek. Survived by wife of 60 years Joan; children Brian Kean (Christine), Terry Kean ( Taryn) , Cathy Hula (Paul); grandchildren Brian, Jennifer, Johnny and Ann Hula, Michael, Patrick, Mary, Stephen, Sean, and Bridget Kean; sister Kathleen Petrashek, brother Larry Kean (Tommie); nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. VISITATION Friday, July 27, from 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel with the VIGIL at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE Saturday July 28, at 10am, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. For memorials the family prefers Masses. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St. Bellevue 402-291-5000 bellevuefuneralchapel.com

