Kawamoto, Sheri L. Age 63 - November 17, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by father, John; and sister, Kimi Kawamoto. Survived by mother, Pauline of Omaha; sisters, Kathy (Brian) Cowles of Omaha and Judy Kawamoto of West Chester, PA; brother, Jim (Susan) Kawamoto of Omaha; niece and nephews: Andrew Cowles, David (Lindsey) Cowles, Ginger Cowles, and Timothy, Jacob, Elizabeth and Michael Kawamoto; great-nieces, Nola and Scarlett Cowles; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 216 S. 34th St. Omaha. VISITATION: Friday, from 5:30-7:30pm, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Private interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations to Guthy-Jackson Charitable Foundation (a foundation for NMO research) or First Presbyterian Church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

