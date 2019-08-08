Kavich, Larry

Kavich, Larry Age 74 - August 5, 2019 Died August 5 surrounded by family at his Arizona home after a brief but severe battle with pancreatic cancer. An Omaha businessman for more than four decades, Kavich was the third generation of his family to own and operate All Makes Office Equipment. There, he had the unique opportunity to work alongside both his father and his children, Jeff Kavich and Amee Zetzman. Larry was most recently recognized for his business accomplishments in April, as his father, Lazier, he, Jeff and Amee were inducted to the Omaha Business Hall of Fame. Kavich is survived by his wife of 53 years, Andi; son, Jeff Kavich (Donna Kush); daughter, Amee Zetzman (Ted); four granddaughters: Ally and Chelsea Kavich and Rachel and Katie Zetzman; sister, Linda Gordman (Nelson Gordman); and nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved standard poodles, Belle and Stoli. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Monday, August 12, at Temple Israel at 10am in Omaha. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be directed to either the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha (attn: Mary Severin, Nebraska Humane Society, 8929 Fort Street; Omaha, NE 68134) or Child Crisis Arizona (817 N. Country Club Drive; Mesa, AZ 85201).

