Kavan, Sandra (Ambrose) Hartigan "Sandy" July 2, 1942 - September 18, 2019 Of Tucson, AZ. Preceded in death by parents, Adolph and Blanche Ambrose; husbands, Arthur Kavan, and Michael Hartigan; and brother, Norman Ambrose. Survived by sons, Steven Hartigan of AZ, and Mark Hartigan (Denise) of TX; stepchildren, Jeff Kavan (Michale) of Blair, and Laurie Bailor of AL; sister, Anne of Omaha; five grandchildren; and many friends. Private Inurnment.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.