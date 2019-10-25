Kaufmann, Henry November 3, 1965 - October 21, 2019 Preceded in death by his father, Francis Kaufmann; sister, Kimberly Heise; grandparents: Ella Mae and Henry Kaufmann and Ronald and Rochelle Minor; and his niece, Lacey Johnson. Survived by his mother, Judith Kaufmann; brother, Steve and Maria Kaufmann; sister, Kelly Kaufmann; sister, Lisa and Dave Conrad; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial at a later date. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

