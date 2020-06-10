Kaufman, Robert F. "Bob" Age 95 Bob passed away at Nebraska Medical Center Saturday June 6, 2020. Due to isolation he celebrated his 95th birthday with a drive-by parade on May 21, 2020. Bob was born in Laurens, IA to Frank and Mabel Kaufman. On July 15, 1946, he married Marjorie Chapman. In 1952, they moved from Iowa to Omaha where Bob worked as an electrician. He retired from OK Electric in 1982. He and Marge moved to Park Rapids, MN. Following her death in 2008, he moved back to Nebraska. Preceded in death by his wife, Marge; and son, Bradley; parents and eight siblings. Survived by his daughter, Connie (Bill) Cramer; daughter-in-law, Kathy Kaufman; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Mary McLaughlin of Denver. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, June 12, at 10:30am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.