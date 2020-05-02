Katz, Joyace Ann

Katz, Joyace Ann Age 76. passed away peacefully April 24th. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Mike Katz, her parents, three brothers, and great-granddaughter. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Aleta and Allen Gordy, son and daughter-in-law Albert and Kim Whittaker, grandchildren Ashley, Alison, AbbiRae Gordy and Megan and Andrew Whittaker, great-granddaughter Annistyn Gordy, sisters Lei (Rogers) Smith and Mary Downing, and many nieces and nephews. Ann was an Activities Director at several retirement homes in Omaha and Santa Barbara, CA. Outside of work, she enjoyed singing with various groups, playing cards with friends, and enjoyed fishing with her husband Mike. There will not be a service at this time, her ashes will be scattered in the ocean in Santa Barbara at a later date per her wishes. Memorials may be directed to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Nebraska or an animal rescue center of your choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyace Katz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.