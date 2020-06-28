Katskee, Melvin R.

Katskee, Melvin R. November 19, 1945 - June 24, 2020 Passed away in a freak accident. Educated at Central High School (Class of 1964), Creighton University (cum laude 1968), and Northwestern University and University of Nebraska Law Schools (Class of 1971). Omaha attorney who clerked for the Honorable John W. Delehant, US District Court Judge. Served longest as Corporate Counsel for the Omaha National Bank, and successor banks. In private practice with Katskee, Henatsch & Suing. Preceded in death by parents, Mabel and David Katskee. Survived by wife Pola; brothers, Milton (Judy) Katskee, and Jerry (Sindie) Katskee; brother-in-law, Arie (Dr. Louise) Bucheister; sister-in-law, Dr. Anne (Robert) Mass; nieces; and nephews. Graveside Services for immediate family only at Fisher Farm Jewish Cemetery. Family wishes any memorials to Multiple Scoliosis Society, Judaica Sound Archives at Florida Atlantic University (https://rsa.fau.edu/judaic ) or the charity of your choice. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

