Katskee, Melvin R. November 19, 1945 - June 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, David and Mabel Katskee. Survived by wife, Pola Katskee; brothers, Milton (Judy) Katskee, Jerry (Sindie) Katskee; brother in law, Arie (Dr. Louise) Bucheister; sister in law, Dr. Anne (Robert) Mass; nieces and nephews. Private Graveside Service Sunday Fisher Farm Cemetery. Memorials to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Judaica Sound Archive at Florida Atlantic University or a charity of your choice. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

