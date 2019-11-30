Kathol, Marjorie R. Age 86 - November 28, 2019 Marjorie R. Kathol, of Hartington, NE, died on Thursday at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Marjorie is survived by her children, Cindy (Gary) Howey, Duane (Connie) Kathol, Cheryl (Rick) Higgins, Vern Kathol (Lisa Henggeler), Gary (Sonya) Kathol, Cory Kathol, Christi (Tom) Janssen; daughter-in-law, Sue (John) Kramer; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; four sisters; five brothers. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Hartington Veterans Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 873, Hartington, NE 68739 or the Hartington Playground Project, PO Box 427, Hartington, NE 68739. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:30am at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery in Hartington. VISITATION will be on Sunday from 2-5pm with a Vigil Service at 3:30pm at the Church. VISITATION will begin at 9:30am on Monday at the church. WINTZ FUNERAL HOME Hartington, NE | 402-254-6547 www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com

