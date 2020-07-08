Kathol, Clifford Lee Age 72 Of Lenexa, KS, died Monday, July 6, 2020. ROSARY will be 5pm with VISITATION until 7pm Monday, July 13 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa. FUNERAL SERVICES will be 10:30am Tuesday, July 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd Lenexa, KS. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com. PORTER FUNERAL HOME Lenexa, KS | 913-438-6444

