Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and thundershowers, mainly in the morning. High 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.