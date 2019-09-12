Kastrup, Arlyn A. "Charlie"

Kastrup, Arlyn A. "Charlie" June 8, 1938 - September 9, 2019 "Charlie" was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Deloris; two sons, Kevin (Laura) and Dennis; two daughters, Roxanne (Jeff) and Cheryl (Don); 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Darlene (Dick) and Kathy; one brother, Duane. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10:30am at Westlawn-Hillcrest with burial to follow. . Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

