Kasner, Sanford "Sandy" November 30, 1930 - March 25, 2020 Sandy was a longtime Omaha carpet salesman, avid golfer and devoted family man. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Renee Kasner; son, Thomas; daughter, Jane Spitz (Eric); grandchildren: Ayla, Zoe and Vivi Spitz; sister, Ethel Goldberg. He was preceded in death by sister, Harriet (Pinky) Greenberg. No formal services are planned at this time. Memorials to a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

