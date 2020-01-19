Karstens, Leonard Norman September 25, 1923 - January 15, 2020 Leonard Norman Karstens, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Brookestone Village in Omaha, Nebraska. Leonard was born on September 25, 1923 in Avoca, Iowa, son of Alvina Christina (Burmeister) and Ludwig Johann Karstens. He married Barbara Elaine Hanson on April 25, 1948. They lived their 71 years plus 9 months of marriage in Omaha and Fort Calhoun, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Vernon and his wife, Jeraldine (Glissmann); as well as his sister, June, and her husband, Robert Bell; his brother-in-law, Laurence Abendroth; and a sister who passed away in infancy. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sister, Ruth Abendroth; his son, Keith Karstens and his wife Reva (Burnett); his daughter, Jeanne Karstens and her husband, David Stevens; and four grandchildren, Heather Karstens, Eric, Karina and Tessa Stevens. Leonard lived a good life, full of love and laughter and kindness. He loved his family and friends, his church, sharing a good meal (or a sweet snack, preferably made by his wife), a good story, and travel. He grew up farming on the family farm south of Avoca, Iowa and graduated from the Avoca High School in 1940. He served in the Army at the end of WWII, returned to Iowa and married his sweetheart a year later. He was an artist and home builder, always bringing his artistry into his home construction. Leonard was a kind and gentle man, full of grace, wit, and love of his fellow travelers. He would want us to enjoy each sunrise, thank God for each bountiful harvest, and love each other as we are. VISITATION: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, 10-11am, with a CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE at 11am, all at the Northwest Hills United Church of Christ. 9334 Fort St., Omaha NE; GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Wednesday, Jan. 22,2020 at 11AM Graceland Cemetery, Avoca, IA. Memorials to the Church. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com
