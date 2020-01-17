Karstens, Leonard Norman September 25, 1923 - January 15, 2020 VISITATION: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, 10-11am, with a CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE at 11am, all at the Northwest Hills United Church of Christ. 9334 Fort St., Omaha NE; INTERMENT: Avoca, Iowa. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 www.westlawn-hillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Karstens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.