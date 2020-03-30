Karschner, Phyllis J. Born on August 1, 1929 in Blanchard, IA to Harry and Gladys (Clark) McCoy. Passed away in the Arizona home of her daughters on March 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Grant L. Karschner in 2005. Survived by children: Cynthia Haase of Green Valley AZ, Bruce (Chris) Karschner of Omaha, Janice (Greg) Davis of Blaine MN, and Kristine Karschner also of Green Valley; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be planned in Omaha later this year.

