Karnowski, Daniel J. May 12, 1948 - April 24, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Helen Karnowski. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol S. Karnowski; children, Tracy (Curt) Schwartzkopf and Nicole (James) Pistillo; brother, Richard (LaDonna) Karnowski; sister, Lois (Richard) Laue; grandchildren: Caleb and Hunter Schwartzkopf and Tanner, Delaney, Averie, and Griffin Pistillo; numerous other family members. Livestream Vigil Service through Bethany Funeral Home Sunday, April 26, at 6pm. Livestream Mass of Christian Burial through St. Columbkille Catholic Church Monday, April 27, at 10:30am. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family to be used toward the St. Columbkille building fund and the Alzheimer's Association. Webcast will be available through Daniel's obituary at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

