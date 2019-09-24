Kargle, Dorothy Mae August 18, 1946 - September 20, 2019 Dorothy M Kargle, age 73, of Omaha went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019. Dorothy was born on August 18, 1946 to Fred and Ledwina Brauner. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Robert Kargle. Dorothy is survived by her loving children; Tanja (Tim) Nippert, Rene (Paul) Hunter, Robert Kargle II, and William Kargle; siblings, Sue Wells, Lou (Dick) Forbis, and Bill (Vivian) Brauner; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, September 25, from 5-7pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. CELEBRATION of LIFE: 2pm Thursday, September 26, also at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home (5701 Center St., Omaha). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.westlawnhillcrest.com WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St., Omaha NE 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

