Karasek, Michael J. July 20, 1963 - November 15, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Betty Karasek; sister, Christy. Survived by daughter, Jayd, and three grandchilren; family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 1pm at Dietz United Methodist Church, 1423 So 10th Street, Omaha, NE.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.